Dr. Warren Snodgrass, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Warren Snodgrass, MD

Dr. Warren Snodgrass, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in The Colony, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Snodgrass works at PARC Urology in The Colony, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypospadias, Balanoposthitis and Chordee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snodgrass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orion Physician Group Pllc
    3716 Standridge Dr Ste 200, The Colony, TX 75056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    PARC Urology
    5680 Frisco Square Blvd # R, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-4405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Warren Snodgrass, MD
    About Dr. Warren Snodgrass, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366411803
    Education & Certifications

    • Seattle Chldns Hospital
    Residency
    Residency
    • Ochsner Foundation Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Tech University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Snodgrass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snodgrass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snodgrass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snodgrass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snodgrass has seen patients for Hypospadias, Balanoposthitis and Chordee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snodgrass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Snodgrass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snodgrass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snodgrass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snodgrass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

