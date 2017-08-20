Dr. Warren Sobol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Sobol, MD
Overview of Dr. Warren Sobol, MD
Dr. Warren Sobol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Sobol's Office Locations
University Ophthalmologists11100 Euclid Ave Ste 3200, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3601
CVP Physicians Dayton - Troy Office (Retina Only)1861 Towne Park Dr Ste C, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 427-8900
Retina Group Inc.262 Neil Ave Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 464-3937
Retina Physicians & Surgeons Inc.89 Sylvania Dr Fl 2, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 427-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
No words can express my thankfulness that he was the one to perform my husband's surgery. Overnight, quality of life has improved, and Dr. Sobol has been transparent as to what the expectations will be. I also greatly appreciate that he gives you feedback on how you are doing. It is comforting to know how the situation is going, good or bad.
About Dr. Warren Sobol, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1881691327
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Baylor College Of Med
- Wright State U Affil Hosps|Wright State University Affil Hosps
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
