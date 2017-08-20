Overview of Dr. Warren Sobol, MD

Dr. Warren Sobol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Sobol works at University Hospital Eye Institute in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Troy, OH, Columbus, OH and Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.