Dr. Warren Stiles, MD
Overview of Dr. Warren Stiles, MD
Dr. Warren Stiles, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Stiles works at
Dr. Stiles' Office Locations
East Alabama Ear, Nose & Throat1965 1st Ave, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 705-0012
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor with good bedside manners. waiting time is about 20 minutes
About Dr. Warren Stiles, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stiles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stiles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stiles has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiles.
