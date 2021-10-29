See All Ophthalmologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Warren Stout, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Warren Stout, MD

Dr. Warren Stout, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Stout works at Warren C. Stout MD A Medical Corp. in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stout's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Warren C. Stout MD A Medical Corp.
    Warren C. Stout MD A Medical Corp.
    800 E Colorado Blvd Ste 260, Pasadena, CA 91101
    (626) 449-6494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bags Under Eyes
Benign Tumor
Blocked Tear Duct
Bags Under Eyes
Benign Tumor
Blocked Tear Duct

Treatment frequency



Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Warren Stout, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790829208
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute University Mi
    • Los Angeles Co Usc Med Center
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Stout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stout has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stout works at Warren C. Stout MD A Medical Corp. in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stout’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stout. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

