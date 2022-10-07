Overview

Dr. Warren Strutt, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine|SABA University School of Medicine - Netherlands and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Strutt works at SurgONE PC Colon and Rectal Surgery in Denver, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.