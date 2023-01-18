See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Warren Swee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Warren Swee, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.9 (51)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Warren Swee, MD

Dr. Warren Swee, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Swee works at Palm Vascular Centers in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Swee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Vascular Center Broward
    3109 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 315-2000
  2. 2
    Palm Vascular Center Delray Beach
    4800 Linton Blvd Ste E301, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 921-0380
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    CLI Vascular Specialists
    2580 Metrocentre Blvd Ste 3, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 594-1849

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Angiograms
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Angiograms

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Swee?

    Jan 18, 2023
    First time,Dr Swee was so professional, thorough And very informative I would recommend him highly
    MC — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Warren Swee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Warren Swee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Swee to family and friends

    Dr. Swee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Swee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Warren Swee, MD.

    About Dr. Warren Swee, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639387624
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Virginia Health System
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin and Marshalll College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Swee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swee has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Swee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Warren Swee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.