Dr. Warren Werbitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werbitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Werbitt, DO
Overview of Dr. Warren Werbitt, DO
Dr. Warren Werbitt, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Allegheny U Hosp-Med Coll Penn (Drexel U Coll of Med) and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Cooper University Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Werbitt works at
Dr. Werbitt's Office Locations
-
1
Professional Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.1939 Marlton Pike E Ste 250, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Werbitt?
I have been a patient of Dr Werbitt since the late 1980's . He is a very compassionate doctor who always gives you undivided attention when you are in the room with him. He has numerous top doctor awards and he is well deserving of them. If you are looking for a drive-by doctor then this is not the man you want but if you want a well-educated professional who cares for his patients then this is the doctor for you. He has trained as a pharmacist, D.O. and also has a MD. 10 stars!
About Dr. Warren Werbitt, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275595035
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny U Hosp-Med Coll Penn (Drexel University College of Medicine)
- Allegheny U Hosp-Med Coll Penn(Drexel University College of Medicine)|Mercy Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Allegheny U Hosp-Med Coll Penn (Drexel U Coll of Med)
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werbitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werbitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werbitt works at
Dr. Werbitt has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werbitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Werbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werbitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.