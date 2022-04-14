Overview

Dr. Warren Wexelman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Wexelman works at Warren J Wexelman MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Hypercholesterolemia, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.