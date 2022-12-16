See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Warren Wulff, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Warren Wulff, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (115)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Warren Wulff, MD

Dr. Warren Wulff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Wulff works at SYRACUSE ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALISTS PC in Syracuse, NY with other offices in North Syracuse, NY and Camillus, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Wulff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fitness Forum Physical and Occupational Therapy Pllc
    5719 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists
    5000 W Seneca Tpke, Syracuse, NY 13215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 487-4876
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Heritage Commons
    5496 E Taft Rd Ste C, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 251-3232
  4. 4
    Medical Center West
    5700 W Genesee St Ste 112, Camillus, NY 13031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 487-4876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthNow New York, Inc.
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Lifetime Benefit Solutions
    • MagnaCare
    • Martin's Point
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wulff?

    Dec 16, 2022
    I had severe spinal stenosis that was causing increasing numbness and weakness in both lower legs. On the recommendation of a friend who had similar yet less severe problems, I saw Dr. Wulff with my MRI in hand. After a pleasant introductory conversation, he told me that my stenosis was not just severe, it was extremely severe and needed surgery (decompressive laminectomy.) He performed that surgery on Sept 1, and I couldn't be happier with my result. I feel better and stronger than I have in years and am now again able to spend days at Whiteface Mountain skiing my favorite trails and enjoy golf in the summer. The entire SOS team was very helpful and supportive throughout the process, from scheduling to follow ups. I am most grateful. Thank you Dr. Wulff and SOS.
    Happy Skier and Golfer — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Warren Wulff, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Warren Wulff, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wulff to family and friends

    Dr. Wulff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wulff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Warren Wulff, MD.

    About Dr. Warren Wulff, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396702023
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Baptist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Wulff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wulff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wulff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wulff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wulff has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wulff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Wulff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wulff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wulff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wulff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Warren Wulff, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.