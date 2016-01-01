See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Provo, UT
Dr. Warren Zeigler Jr, DO

Clinical Neurophysiology
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Warren Zeigler Jr, DO

Dr. Warren Zeigler Jr, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gunnison Valley Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Zeigler Jr works at Intermountain Utah Valley Pulmonary Clinic And Sleep Medicine in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zeigler Jr's Office Locations

    Intermountain Utah Valley Pulmonary Clinic And Sleep Medicine
    Intermountain Utah Valley Pulmonary Clinic And Sleep Medicine
395 W Cougar Blvd Fl 5, Provo, UT 84604
(801) 357-7420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Sevier Valley Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Stroke
Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Stroke
Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Gait Abnormality
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Seizure Disorders
Vertigo
Corticobasal Degeneration
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Myasthenia Gravis
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
    Cigna
    Humana

    About Dr. Warren Zeigler Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952691792
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Zeigler Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeigler Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeigler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeigler Jr works at Intermountain Utah Valley Pulmonary Clinic And Sleep Medicine in Provo, UT. View the full address on Dr. Zeigler Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Zeigler Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeigler Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeigler Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeigler Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

