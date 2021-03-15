See All Otolaryngologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Warren Zelman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Warren Zelman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their residency with Manhattan E E T Hosp, Otolaryngology Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, General Surgery

Dr. Zelman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City
    990 Stewart Ave Ste 610, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-1881
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City
    990 Stewart 6 Fl Ave Ste 610, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-1881

Earwax Buildup
Laryngitis
Acute Laryngitis
Earwax Buildup
Laryngitis
Acute Laryngitis

Earwax Buildup
Laryngitis
Acute Laryngitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Tonsillitis
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Ear Tube Placement
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Facial Fracture
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Meniere's Disease
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Pain
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 15, 2021
    I've been a patient of Dr. Zelman's for over 30 years. Simply the best! Going to miss him when he retires.
    — Mar 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    Residency
    • Manhattan E E T Hosp, Otolaryngology Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, General Surgery
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Zelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zelman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zelman’s profile.

    Dr. Zelman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

