Overview of Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD

Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Zuckerman works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.