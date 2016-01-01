See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD

Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Zuckerman works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Zuckerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway
    15 North Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treadmill Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Coronary Angiogram
Treadmill Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Coronary Angiogram

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Transplants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zuckerman?

    Photo: Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zuckerman to family and friends

    Dr. Zuckerman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zuckerman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD.

    About Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245483551
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuckerman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.