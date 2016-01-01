Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD
Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
Dr. Zuckerman's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway15 North Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuckerman?
About Dr. Warren Zuckerman, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245483551
Education & Certifications
- Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuckerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
Dr. Zuckerman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.