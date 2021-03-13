Dr. Wasay Humayun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humayun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wasay Humayun, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wasay Humayun, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Maple Avenue Kidney Center610 S Maple Ave Ste 4100, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-4100
Akhtar MD Sc5140 N California Ave Ste 700, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 784-2101
Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation4440 W 95th St # 183, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Such an excellent doctor, a kind and caring individual. Goes above and beyond with his students, staff, and colleague. SCH is lucky to have him
- Nephrology
- English
- 1013154327
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Family Practice, Internal Medicine and Nephrology
