Dr. Waseem Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waseem Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Waseem Ahmed, MD
Dr. Waseem Ahmed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
-
1
Mountainview Hospital3100 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 962-8430
-
2
Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center217 S 3rd St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 239-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
About Dr. Waseem Ahmed, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1629026794
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.