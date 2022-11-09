Dr. Waseem Allabban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allabban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waseem Allabban, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Waseem Allabban, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Arrow Medical Pllc5720 W Chandler Blvd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 568-6788
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1972704427
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- St. Josepth Hospital
- University Of Damascus
- Rheumatology
Dr. Allabban has seen patients for Joint Pain, Chondrocalcinosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allabban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allabban speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Allabban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allabban.
