Dr. Waseem Ibrahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Waseem Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Waseem Ibrahim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their residency with Erie Co Med Center|State University of New York At Buffalo
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations
Riverside Neurology7172 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (951) 355-7517Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ibrahim changed my life by recommending a drug for my restless legs. For the first time in years, I can sleep hard through the whole night. He is patient, caring, very smart, he gave me ALL the time I needed and never rushed me. I never have to wait more than 5 minutes in the lobby and then just a couple of minutes in the room. I got a new patient appointment in just 2 weeks instead of months.
About Dr. Waseem Ibrahim, MD
- English, Arabic
- 1346291374
Education & Certifications
- Erie Co Med Center|State University of New York At Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Confusion, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
