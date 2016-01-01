See All Cardiologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Waseem Shami, MD

Cardiology
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Waseem Shami, MD

Dr. Waseem Shami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.

Dr. Shami works at El Paso Cardiology Associates in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shami's Office Locations

    El Paso Cardiology Associates P.A.
    4301 N Mesa St Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 532-6767
    The Hospitals of Providence
    1625 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 747-2702
    The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus
    2001 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 577-6686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Chest Pain
Shortness of Breath
Atherosclerosis
Chest Pain
Shortness of Breath

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    About Dr. Waseem Shami, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043523137
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shami works at El Paso Cardiology Associates in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shami’s profile.

    Dr. Shami has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shami has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

