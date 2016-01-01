Dr. Wasey Jabbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wasey Jabbar, MD
Overview of Dr. Wasey Jabbar, MD
Dr. Wasey Jabbar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Choctaw Memorial Hospital, Paris Regional Medical Center and Titus Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jabbar works at
Dr. Jabbar's Office Locations
Kidney Disease and Dialysis Associates870 NE LOOP 286, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 784-4487
Hospital Affiliations
- Choctaw Memorial Hospital
- Paris Regional Medical Center
- Titus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wasey Jabbar, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1396840849
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center At Shreveport
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jabbar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jabbar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jabbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jabbar has seen patients for Hypokalemia , Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jabbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jabbar speaks Hindi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.