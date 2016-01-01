Overview of Dr. Wasey Jabbar, MD

Dr. Wasey Jabbar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Choctaw Memorial Hospital, Paris Regional Medical Center and Titus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jabbar works at Kidney Disease and Dialysis Associates in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypokalemia , Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.