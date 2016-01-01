Overview

Dr. Wasif Abidi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Abidi works at Brigham & Women's Hospital- Philip Beverly MD in Boston, MA with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.