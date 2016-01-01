Dr. Wasif Abidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wasif Abidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wasif Abidi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Abidi works at
Locations
-
1
Brigham Women's Hosp Gastro75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 7200 Cambridge St Ste 8B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-0950
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abidi?
About Dr. Wasif Abidi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1821230780
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- New York University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abidi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abidi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abidi works at
Dr. Abidi has seen patients for Gastritis, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abidi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.