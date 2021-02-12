Overview of Dr. Wasif Qureshi, MD

Dr. Wasif Qureshi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bear, DE. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Union Hospital Of Cecil County and Wilmington Hospital.



Dr. Qureshi works at Delaware Cardiovascular Assocs in Bear, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE and Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.