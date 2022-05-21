Overview of Dr. Wasif Riaz, MD

Dr. Wasif Riaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ of South Florida College of Medicine



Dr. Riaz works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Davenport in Davenport, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL, Sebring, FL and Lake Wales, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.