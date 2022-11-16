Overview of Dr. Wasif Shirazi, MD

Dr. Wasif Shirazi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Shirazi works at O'Reilly Medical Consultants in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.