Dr. Wasim Deeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wasim Deeb, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Flagler Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Family Practice Associates LLC8837 Goodbys Executive Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Directions (904) 990-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor! Patient,attentive, cares about you
About Dr. Wasim Deeb, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1881700698
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of Damascus
Frequently Asked Questions
