Dr. Wasim Qazi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wasim Qazi, MD

Dr. Wasim Qazi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Dr. Qazi works at WASIM A QAZI MD PC in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Qazi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wasim A Qazi MD PC
    6001 W Outer Dr Ste 420, Detroit, MI 48235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 341-2545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 29, 2022
    Dr. Qazi was my late mom's doctor, and he became mine. After she passed, I continued on with Dr. Qazi,. He is a great doctor.
    Brenda — Mar 29, 2022
    About Dr. Wasim Qazi, MD

    Internal Medicine
    45 years of experience
    English
    1558460998
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wasim Qazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Qazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.