Overview of Dr. Wasim Qazi, MD

Dr. Wasim Qazi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Qazi works at WASIM A QAZI MD PC in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.