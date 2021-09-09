Overview

Dr. Wasima Hassan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hassan works at American Health Network Inc in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.