Overview of Dr. Wassim Bazzi, MD

Dr. Wassim Bazzi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.



Dr. Bazzi works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.