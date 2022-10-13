Overview

Dr. Wassim Choucair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Choucair works at Heart and Rhythm Institute of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.