Dr. Wassim Choucair, MD
Dr. Wassim Choucair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Heart and Rhythm Institute of South Texas8122 Datapoint Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 998-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Heart and Rhythm Institute of South Texas PA1202 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 604, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 998-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Highly recommend Dr. Choucair. Extremely knowledgeable, helpful and listened to my concerns. He provided detailed information and reasonings on how to best treat my concerns about my health. His office is busy for a reason, worth the wait.
About Dr. Wassim Choucair, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- Georgetown U-Georgetown MC
- Georgetown Univ Hosp, Cardiac Electrophysiology Washington Hosp Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Geo Washington Univ Sch Med, Internal Medicine Overloo
- Overlook Hosp-Columbia P&S
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- UCLA
