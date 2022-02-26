Overview

Dr. Wassim El-Harake, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Joliet, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.



Dr. El-Harake works at Endo-Med Clinic SC in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.