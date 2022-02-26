Dr. Wassim El-Harake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Harake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wassim El-Harake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wassim El-Harake, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Joliet, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.
Locations
Endo-Med Clinic SC3033 W Jefferson St Ste 206, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 730-3304
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Harake?
I originallly quit the thyroid doctor I had, and I am very satisfied with Dr. HaRake and his staff. I think he is the smartest doctor I have.
About Dr. Wassim El-Harake, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- Union Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Harake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Harake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Harake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Harake has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Harake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Harake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Harake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Harake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Harake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.