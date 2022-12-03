Overview

Dr. Wassim Jawad, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Jawad works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Bradford Street in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Wyoming, MI and Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Third Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.