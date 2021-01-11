Overview of Dr. Wassim Mazraany, MD

Dr. Wassim Mazraany, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General - Saints Campus and Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Mazraany works at Riverside Surgical Associates in Lowell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.