Dr. Wassim Mazraany, MD
Overview of Dr. Wassim Mazraany, MD
Dr. Wassim Mazraany, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General - Saints Campus and Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Mazraany works at
Dr. Mazraany's Office Locations
Riverside Surgical Associates275 Varnum Ave Ste 203, Lowell, MA 01854 Directions (978) 458-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General - Saints Campus
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had inguinal hernia surgery at Riverside surgical . It was an outstanding experience. Dr. Mazraany and his staff clearly explained my options and patiently answered my questions. He set very clear expectations for the day of surgery and the days and weeks following. Everything was clearly detailed and left me with little doubt of what to expect. I especially appreciate Dr. Mazraany he’s very professional, informative and caring . He even called me after the surgery to check up if i had any questions. Thank you so much Dr. Mazraany.
About Dr. Wassim Mazraany, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1700952314
Education & Certifications
- Easton Hospital
- Amer U Hosp
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazraany has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazraany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazraany has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazraany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mazraany speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazraany. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazraany.
