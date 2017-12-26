Dr. Wassim McHayleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHayleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wassim McHayleh, MD
Overview of Dr. Wassim McHayleh, MD
Dr. Wassim McHayleh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.
Dr. McHayleh works at
Dr. McHayleh's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Altamonte Springs894 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McHayleh is one of a kind. His compassion, gentleness and humility always shines through. Most of all, he is a good human being...the best doctor I have ever experienced in my 60+ years. Thank you for being a part of my care and seeing me through my journey with breast cancer.
About Dr. Wassim McHayleh, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute|UPMC - Presbyterian
- George Washington University Hosp
- George Washington University Hosp|George Washington University Hospital
- Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McHayleh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McHayleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McHayleh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McHayleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McHayleh speaks Arabic and French.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. McHayleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHayleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHayleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHayleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.