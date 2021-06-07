Overview of Dr. Wassim Saikali, MD

Dr. Wassim Saikali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital, Raleigh General Hospital and Summersville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Saikali works at Rheumatology & Pulmonary Clinic in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.