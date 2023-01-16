Dr. Wassim Shaheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wassim Shaheen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Derby, KS. They graduated from American University - Beirut and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.
Heartland Cardiology - Derby1719 E Cambridge St Ste 101, Derby, KS 67037 Directions (316) 252-3307
Heartland Cardiology3535 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 667-4674
Heartland Cardiology215 S Pine St Ste 301, Newton, KS 67114 Directions (316) 667-4738
Heartland Cardiology9000 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 667-4767
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- William Newton Hospital
Dr. Shaheen is wonderful. Great bedside manner and easy to talk to. He knows what he is doing. I highly recommend him for cardiac care.
- University of Iowa Carver College - Med
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- American University - Beirut
- American University - Beirut
