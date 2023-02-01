See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Wassim Younes, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wassim Younes, MD

Dr. Wassim Younes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.

Dr. Younes works at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Younes' Office Locations

    Executive Health PC
    1213 Mason St Ste 3, Dearborn, MI 48124 (313) 278-2800
    MDLive
    13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 (800) 400-6354
    Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center-dearborn
    18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 (313) 593-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 01, 2023
    Dr Younes always listens to my concerns, evaluates with care, and recommends viable solutions. He is a pleasure to interact with.
    Happy Patient — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Wassim Younes, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    1386610764
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wassim Younes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younes is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Younes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Younes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Younes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

