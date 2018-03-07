Dr. Watson Roye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Watson Roye, MD
Dr. Watson Roye, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They completed their residency with Meth Med Ctr
Dr. Roye works at
Baylor Scott and White2460 N Interstate Highway 35 E Ste 215, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 923-1457
Texas Surgical Specialists1305 W Jefferson St Ste 120, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 923-1457
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I think the world of Dr Roye. He is the best of the best. The only thing I don't like, and this IS NOT Dr Roye's fault-is the hospital used most often, Baylor Waxahachie- its the worst of the worst hospitals I have ever experienced. I will never use Baylor Waxahachie. DR ROYE I WOULD ABSOLUTELY USE-he is the best.
Dr. Roye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roye works at
Dr. Roye has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roye.
