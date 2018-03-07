Overview

Dr. Watson Roye, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They completed their residency with Meth Med Ctr



Dr. Roye works at Baylor Scott and White in Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.