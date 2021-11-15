Dr. Waverly Peakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waverly Peakes, MD
Overview of Dr. Waverly Peakes, MD
Dr. Waverly Peakes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Peakes' Office Locations
James A Friedman MD PA6550 Fannin St Ste 2221, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1026
Houston Methodist Hospital6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-9666MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor and staff. Short wait. Doctor was very knowledgeable and listened to my concerns.
About Dr. Waverly Peakes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831108414
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peakes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peakes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peakes has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peakes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Peakes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peakes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.