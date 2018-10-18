Dr. Way Yin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Way Yin, MD
Overview
Dr. Way Yin, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from College Of Physical and Surgery Columbia.
Dr. Yin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Interventional Medical Associates of Bellingham PC2075 Barkley Blvd Ste 110, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 527-8111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yin?
Dr. Yin diagnosed my severe pain condition that had been dismissed by other PHMG physicians for years. He did a successful neurotomy and THE PAIN IS GONE and has been gone for over 5 years. He has my eternal gratitude for listening and being an amazing diagnostician.
About Dr. Way Yin, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1881626307
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- College Of Physical and Surgery Columbia
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yin works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.