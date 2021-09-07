See All Podiatrists in Houma, LA
Dr. Waybrun Hebert III, DPM

Podiatry
2.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Houma, LA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Waybrun Hebert III, DPM

Dr. Waybrun Hebert III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.

They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hebert III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1025 W Tunnel Blvd Ste B, Houma, LA 70360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 868-2973

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Terrebonne General Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Foot Sprain
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Waybrun Hebert III, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336133008
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waybrun Hebert III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hebert III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hebert III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hebert III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hebert III has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hebert III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hebert III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hebert III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hebert III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hebert III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

