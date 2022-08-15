Dr. Waymon Lattimore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lattimore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waymon Lattimore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Waymon Lattimore, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Lattimore works at
Locations
-
1
Wheat Ridge Office8550 W 38th Ave Ste 300, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 463-3900
-
2
Scott Mackenzie355 Union Blvd Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 463-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
RMG - RMEC Lakewood Endoscopy Center7000 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214 Directions (303) 463-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lattimore?
Dr. Lattimore most likely saved me from dealing with a serious if not terminal esophageal cancer. During a routine Upper G.I. endoscopy he noticed a small nodule that was biopsied and tested positive for cancer. If he had not noticed it, I would have been disharged and the cancer would have grown and spread ,possibly becoming inoperable or at the least a major surgery to save my life. Due to his expertise and skill I was able to have the cancer further diagnosed by surgeons and removed completely with an endoscopic procedure ,with only a one night stay for observation. Very minimal disruption in my life and all post -op tests and scans have determined that I am cancer free. I can't thank Dr. Lattimore enough for his care, professionalism and skill.
About Dr. Waymon Lattimore, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437188679
Education & Certifications
- Brown U/RI Hosp
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lattimore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lattimore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lattimore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lattimore works at
Dr. Lattimore has seen patients for Dysphagia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lattimore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lattimore speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lattimore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lattimore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lattimore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lattimore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.