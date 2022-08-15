Overview

Dr. Waymon Lattimore, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Lattimore works at Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology in Wheat Ridge, CO with other offices in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.