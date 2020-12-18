Dr. Waymon Lewis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waymon Lewis, DPM
Overview of Dr. Waymon Lewis, DPM
Dr. Waymon Lewis, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Faith Community Hospital and Medical City Weatherford.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
- 1 224 Santa Fe Dr Ste 300, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 341-3901
Hospital Affiliations
- Faith Community Hospital
- Medical City Weatherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wish I had him when I had my accident. I would not be going thru problems now.
About Dr. Waymon Lewis, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1558397612
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Texas Tech Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
