Dr. Wayne Aldredge, DMD

Periodontics
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Wayne Aldredge, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Periodontics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine, New York, Advanced Education in Periodontics|UMDNJ-New Jersey Dental School (Rutgers Dental School)|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Aldredge works at Holmdel Periodontics in Holmdel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Holmdel Periodontics
    999 Palmer Ave Ste 1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 201-3838
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bleeding Gums
Bone Grafting
Bone Loss
Bleeding Gums
Bone Grafting
Bone Loss

Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Bone Regeneration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Edentulism Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Guided Tissue Regeneration Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Jaw Tracking Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP®) Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted Periodontal Therapy Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Oral Soft Tissue Assessment Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Pinhole Surgical Technique Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Plaque
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
The Wand® Single Tooth Anesthesia System (STA) Chevron Icon
Tooth Abnormalities as Seen in Diabetes Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wayne Aldredge, DMD

    Specialties
    • Periodontics
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982615647
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advanced Education In General Dentistry-Moncrief Army Community Hospital, Ft. Jackson, S.C.
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine, New York, Advanced Education in Periodontics|UMDNJ-New Jersey Dental School (Rutgers Dental School)|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Medical Education

