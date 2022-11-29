Overview

Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Ambroze works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.