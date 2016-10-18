Dr. Wayne Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williston, ND. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center Specialty Clinic1500 14th St W Ste 300, Williston, ND 58801 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Best experience I have ever had with a physician, Dr. Anderson makes you feel very comfortable with his much appreciated bed side manner and care he takes in explaining to me my medical health issues .
About Dr. Wayne Anderson, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053417840
Education & Certifications
- Reno Vamc/U Nevada|United Hospital|University Nd Affil Hosps
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.