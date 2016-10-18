Overview

Dr. Wayne Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williston, ND. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.



Dr. Anderson works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.