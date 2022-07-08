Dr. Wayne Barber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Barber, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Barber, MD
Dr. Wayne Barber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Dr. Barber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barber's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Total Eye Care826 Washington Rd Ste 200, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 795-6300
-
2
Center for Total Eye Care1380 Progress Way Ste 108, Sykesville, MD 21784 Directions (410) 795-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barber?
Dr. Barber is very, very thorough. He takes his time to ensure his exam is complete. If you have questions, Dr. Barber will give you a very thorough and detailed answer and will make sure you understand the answer before moving on. I know his wait times can be a little lengthy but if Dr. Barber is this detail-oriented and thorough with all of his patients - that's really to be expected. He is very patient and very kind and I've heard he sings in the OR!
About Dr. Wayne Barber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1245233428
Education & Certifications
- Gbmc|Thos Jefferson
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barber works at
Dr. Barber has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Presbyopia and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.