Overview of Dr. Wayne Barish, MD

Dr. Wayne Barish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Rochester-Strong Memorial Hospital



Dr. Barish works at Palm Beach Eye Center in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.