Overview of Dr. Wayne Beauford, MD

Dr. Wayne Beauford, MD is a Pulmonologist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.



Dr. Beauford works at Bethany Medical Center in High Point, NC with other offices in Kernersville, NC and Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.