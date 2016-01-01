Dr. Bentham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Bentham, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Bentham, MD
Dr. Wayne Bentham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Plains, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Ozarks Healthcare.
Dr. Bentham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bentham's Office Locations
-
1
Ozarks Healthcare1100 N Kentucky Ave, West Plains, MO 65775 Directions (417) 257-6750
-
2
Bellin Psychiatric Center301 E Saint Joseph St, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-3630
-
3
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
- 4 3555 Willow Lake Blvd Ste 290, Saint Paul, MN 55110 Directions (952) 431-5330
Hospital Affiliations
- Ozarks Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bentham?
About Dr. Wayne Bentham, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609952407
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bentham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bentham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bentham works at
Dr. Bentham has seen patients for Impulse Control Disorders and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.