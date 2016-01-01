Overview of Dr. Wayne Bentham, MD

Dr. Wayne Bentham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Plains, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Ozarks Healthcare.



Dr. Bentham works at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, MO with other offices in Green Bay, WI, Sunrise, FL and Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Impulse Control Disorders and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.