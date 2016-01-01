Overview

Dr. Wayne Berkowitz, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Berkowitz works at STEPG in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.