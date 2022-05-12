Overview of Dr. Wayne Berryhill, MD

Dr. Wayne Berryhill, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Neurotology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Berryhill works at Oklahoma Otolaryngology Associates in Edmond, OK with other offices in Norman, OK and Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Perforated Eardrum and Conductive Hearing Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.