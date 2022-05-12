Dr. Wayne Berryhill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berryhill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Berryhill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wayne Berryhill, MD
Dr. Wayne Berryhill, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Neurotology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Berryhill's Office Locations
Oklahoma Otolaryngology Associates, LLC3824 S Boulevard Ste 160, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 562-1810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 3650 W Rock Creek Rd Ste 110A, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 364-2666
South Oklahoma City ENT3048 SW 89th St Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 759-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I read these reviews before choosing Dr Berryhill and I just cannot fathom how some of them could be so wrong. Berryhill was very nice and funny. He did a great job explaining and helping me understand what was wrong and what could be done to help me.
About Dr. Wayne Berryhill, MD
- Neurotology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1871568816
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical Center University Hopital
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berryhill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berryhill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berryhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berryhill works at
Dr. Berryhill has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Perforated Eardrum and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berryhill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Berryhill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berryhill.
