Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD
Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bixenman's Office Locations
- 1 1500 N Wilmot Rd Ste 180C, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 886-4137
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bixenman is WONDERFUL! He really knows what he's doing and has helped me so much! I don't even live in Arizona -- I live in Washington State -- and I specifically fly to Arizona so I can have him as my eye doctor. He is the best at what he does.
About Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1790862522
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Bixenman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bixenman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bixenman has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Bixenman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
