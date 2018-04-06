See All Ophthalmologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (47)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD

Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alma Murphy, MD
Dr. Alma Murphy, MD
4.9 (301)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Maltzman, MD
5.0 (192)
View Profile
Dr. Carlos Diaz, MD
Dr. Carlos Diaz, MD
4.5 (29)
View Profile

Dr. Bixenman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1500 N Wilmot Rd Ste 180C, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 886-4137

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Visual Field Defects
Hypotropia
Hypertropia
Visual Field Defects
Hypotropia
Hypertropia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bixenman?

    Apr 06, 2018
    Dr Bixenman is WONDERFUL! He really knows what he's doing and has helped me so much! I don't even live in Arizona -- I live in Washington State -- and I specifically fly to Arizona so I can have him as my eye doctor. He is the best at what he does.
    — Apr 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bixenman to family and friends

    Dr. Bixenman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bixenman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD.

    About Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790862522
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bixenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bixenman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bixenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bixenman has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bixenman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Bixenman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bixenman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bixenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bixenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wayne Bixenman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.